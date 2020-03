Three-time MLC Puttanna formally joined the BJP on Tuesday. He was inducted into the party by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his residence.

Former minister Aravind Limabavali was present on the occasion. Puttanna was earlier with the JD(S), which expelled him for “anti-party” activities. Puttanna represents the Bangalore Teachers’ constituency in the Legislative Council and will complete his term in June 2020.