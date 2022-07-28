300 more medical seats: Sudhakar

For the current academic year the state has got 300 more undergraduate medical seats. The National Medical Commission has granted permission to start courses at new government medical colleges set up at Haveri and Yadgir. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said this in a tweet. That is 150 seats each at Haveri and Yadgir colleges.
