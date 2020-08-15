307 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued with Dakshina Kannada recording 307 new cases on Friday.

According to officials, the total cases in the district stood at 8,378. With 242 discharges, the total discharges in the district are 6,115.

A total of 2,007 infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation in the district.

Of the fresh cases, 130 are suffering from the symptoms of ILI and 9 with symptoms of SARI.

Fourty four infected are primary contacts of already infected persons, while the contact tracing of 124 infected is in progress.

Of 307 fresh cases, 162 are asymptomatic. Mangaluru recorded the highest number with 197 cases followed by 57 in Bantwal, 17 in Sullia, 14 each in Puttur and Belthangady and eight from other districts.

As many as six Covid fatalities have been reported in the district, taking the total tally to 256.

Among the fatalities, four are from Mangaluru, one each from Bantwal and another district.