326 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district recorded 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and one more Covid fatality on Sunday. The Covid-19 fatalities have risen to 401.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said that the total cases in the district has increased to 14,926 while the district has 3,084 infected persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals, covid care centres and in home isolation.

The DC said of the fresh cases, ILI contributed to highest of 168 infected cases. The contact tracing of 109 infected is underway. While 34 infected were the primary contacts of already infected persons. Fifteen afflicted with SARI have tested positive for Covid-19, he explained.

Among the infected,192 are symptomatic. With 187, Mangaluru registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases followed by Bantwal-39, Belthangady-33, Puttur-28, Sullia-27 and other districts-12.

The district has so far tested 1,064,31 samples for testing Covid infection. On the positive side, 202 infected have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, covid care centres and from home isolation.