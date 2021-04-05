Kolar: 33 garment workers, 27 orphanage kids Covid +ve

33 garment workers, 27 kids of orphanage test positive for Covid-19 in Kolar

. About 900 workers were also screened for the virus and the reports are awaited

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 05:50 ist
As many as 33 workers of a private garment factory and 27 children of an orphanage tested positive for Covid-19 in Kolar district.

The factory premises at Bettani village on the outskirts of Kolar has been sealed. About 900 workers were also screened for the virus and the reports are awaited.

The infected workers have been shifted to SNR District Hospital and their primary and secondary contacts are being tested. 

About 26 children of an orphanage near Attigirikuppa in Bangarpet taluk in the district have contracted the virus. There are 60 children in the orphanage. A girl tested positive for the virus on April 2. The remaining 26 children had come in contact with her. The children have been shifted to different hospitals in the district. Five staff and 33 other children have been tested. Reports are awaited. 

The district administration has declared the orphanage as a containment zone. Deputy commissioner R Selvamani has directed the officials to supply essentials through the gram panchayat staff.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kolar
Karnataka

