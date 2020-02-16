35-year-old labourer falls into 15-feet-deep pit, survives

A 35-year-old labourer survived a fall into a 15-foot pit and was rescued after a five-and-half hour operation at Maravanthe in Kundapur on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 9.30 am and the labourer, Rohith Kharvi of Uppunda, was rescued at 3 pm. Rohith fell into the pit after the sand around the bore well collapsed. Another labourer, Laxman Kharvi, escaped unhurt but Rohith got trapped in the pit. Rohit was covered with soil up to the neck and oxygen was supplied through a pipe to ensure that Rohith did not suffocate.

Fire squad personnel from Udupi, Kundapur, Gangolli, the police and fishermen took part in the rescue operation. Using a rope tied to the crane, the fire squad personnel lifted the youth. Rohith was rushed to a medical checkup at a private hospital in Kundapur.