36 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Thirty-six fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kodagu district on Monday. Among these, 7 had ILI symptoms.

The infected are - a 46-year-old man with a travel history to Bengaluru and a native of Chikkanna extension, Gondibasavanahalli, Kushalanagar; a two-year-old boy from Shanivarasanthe, a one-year-old baby boy from KEB road in Suntikoppa, Somwarpet; a 29-year-old female health care worker from Health quarters, Mathur, Virajpet and a 37-year-old male health care worker from BM Road, Kushalnagar.

The remaining were the primary contacts of the already infected persons, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The total Covid-19 cases in the district stand at 741. With 436 patients discharged after recovery, 62% of the total cases in the district have been discharged till Sunday evening, she added.

The district administration has notified 10 containment zones at Chikkanna Extension and near Maruthi school, Balamuri temple road in Kushalnagar; Subhash Nagar, Gonikoppa road, Virajpet; Nalkeri village in Virajpet taluk, Health quarters, Mathur, Virajpet; near OLV convent school in Somwarpet; Madarahosalli, Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet; near Bank of India, B M Road, Kushalnagar; Ningegowda extension in Kushalnagar and near ITI building, Madikeri.

On the other hand, the authorities have denotified Dechuru near a water tank in Madikeri after no fresh cases were reported.