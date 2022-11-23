3,673 pourakarmikas to be brought under govt payroll

3,673 pourakarmikas to be brought under govt payroll

These sanitation workers, who are currently working on a contractual basis, will be brought under Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,950 monthly pay scale

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 23 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 04:35 ist
An eight-member committee headed by Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has been formed to shortlist the candidates among the 18,000 workforce. Credit: DH Photo

The state government on Wednesday issued notification to regularise the services of 3,673 pourakarmikas, who are working for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

These sanitation workers, who are currently working on a contractual basis, will be brought under Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,950 monthly pay scale. 

An eight-member committee headed by Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has been formed to shortlist the candidates among the 18,000 workforce. Candidates will be hired based on experience. The maximum age limit has been restricted to 55 years.

"A person who has worked for more years shall be preferred against the one who has worked for lesser. The preference shall be in the order of direct pay, Kshemabhivrudhi or daily wages in BBMP, on producing documents of payment. They shall produce evidence for working and being paid for at least two years," the notification states.

In case, candidates hailing from the General Merit category and other Backward Classes category are not available, the BBMP has been asked to relax the conditions to consider Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The Association representing pourakarmikas were demanding regularisation of jobs of all the sanitisation workers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Pourakarmikas
Jobs

What's Brewing

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

 