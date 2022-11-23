3,673 pourakarmikas to be brought under govt payroll

The state government on Wednesday issued notification to regularise the services of 3,673 pourakarmikas, who are working for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
These sanitation workers, who are currently working on a contractual basis, will be brought under Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,950 monthly pay scale.
An eight-member committee headed by Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has been formed to shortlist the candidates among the 18,000 workforce. Candidates will be hired based on experience. The maximum age limit has been restricted to 55 years.
"A person who has worked for more years shall be preferred against the one who has worked for lesser. The preference shall be in the order of direct pay, Kshemabhivrudhi or daily wages in BBMP, on producing documents of payment. They shall produce evidence for working and being paid for at least two years," the notification states.
In case, candidates hailing from the General Merit category and other Backward Classes category are not available, the BBMP has been asked to relax the conditions to consider Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.
The Association representing pourakarmikas were demanding regularisation of jobs of all the sanitisation workers.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study
Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade
UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'
This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns
'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean
Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard
Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early
Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory