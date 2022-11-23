3,673 pourakarmikas to be brought under govt payroll

The state government on Wednesday issued notification to regularise the services of 3,673 pourakarmikas, who are working for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

These sanitation workers, who are currently working on a contractual basis, will be brought under Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,950 monthly pay scale.

An eight-member committee headed by Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has been formed to shortlist the candidates among the 18,000 workforce. Candidates will be hired based on experience. The maximum age limit has been restricted to 55 years.

"A person who has worked for more years shall be preferred against the one who has worked for lesser. The preference shall be in the order of direct pay, Kshemabhivrudhi or daily wages in BBMP, on producing documents of payment. They shall produce evidence for working and being paid for at least two years," the notification states.

In case, candidates hailing from the General Merit category and other Backward Classes category are not available, the BBMP has been asked to relax the conditions to consider Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The Association representing pourakarmikas were demanding regularisation of jobs of all the sanitisation workers.