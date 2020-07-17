3,693 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 115 deaths

Karnataka on Friday registered 3,693 fresh cases of Covid-19 and a record 115 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 55,115, the health department said. The day also saw 1,028 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 3,693 fresh cases reported, a whopping 2,208 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of July 17 evening, cumulatively 55,115 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,147 deaths and 20,757 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 33,205 active cases, 32,637 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 568 are in ICU. Out of 115 deaths reported, 75 are from Bengaluru urban, Dharwad 8, Mysuru 7, Belagavi 4, and followed by others.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Out of 3,693 cases tested positive on Friday, contacts of the majority of the cases are still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,208 cases, followed by Dharwad 157, Ballari 133, Vijayapura 118, Belagavi 95, Mysuru 93 and others.

A total of 9.50 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 24,700 were tested on Friday alone. So far 8.70 lakh samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 19,873 were reported negative today.