37% candidates clear II PUC repeat exams

The results of the second PUC supplementary examinations were announced on Monday and 37.08% of candidates have managed to pass.

The results have been published on the department’s website www.karresults.nic.in and are also available at the colleges.

A total of 1,75,905 candidates appeared for the examination and 65,233 candidates among them have passed. The pass percentage of girls is 40.30 and that of boys is 34.91.

The data available from the Department of Pre-University Education shows that the highest number of candidates appearing for the exams were from the Arts stream.

This year, 70,774 candidates appeared from the Arts stream and 24,530 among them passed the examination.

Those, who wish to apply for revaluation or re-totalling, can submit their applications for the photocopy of the answer script between September 12 and 15.

They can download the scanned copies of the answer scripts between September 21 and 24 from the website pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Getting a scanned copy of the answer script is mandatory to apply for revaluation and re-totalling.

“There is no need to apply for re-totalling if someone has applied for revaluation and there is no fee for the re-totalling. The marks cards will be sent to the colleges concerned,” stated an official communication issued from the department.

According to principals of degree colleges, the number of students clearing the supplementary exams will create demand for undergraduate seats.

A government college principal said, “There was no problem for commerce, but there were fewer admissions in Arts stream. We hope the same will improve now as more number of students passed in Arts stream”.