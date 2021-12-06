38 more Covid-19 cases reported in Chikkamagaluru

With 38 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on Monday, Covid tally increased to 107 at the new cluster, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, in Seegodu in Koppa Taluk.

Chikkamagaluru District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Umesh said 35 among 38 who had tested positive for Covid-19 were students and the remaining were the staff. Koppa Tahsildar H S Parameshwar said an ambulance was stationed at the Vidyalaya premises in order to help the school handle any emergency.

Chief Minister’s political secretary D N Jeevraj said that 10 oxygen concentrators, pulse meters and PPE kits were sent to the Vidyalaya. "The condition of all Covid 19 positive people are stable,” he added.

