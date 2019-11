The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has filed complaint against four of its previous VCs in connection with various irregularities in the varsity.

The complaint was filed before Anti Corruption Bureau, Mysuru on Wednesday. Sources from KSOU confirmed the development to DH and said, following the recent high court directions, the complaint has been filed against previous VCs - K S Rangappa, M G Krishnan, Sudha Rao and Vivek Rai.