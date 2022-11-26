Four girls drown while taking photos at waterfall

4 girls from Belgavi drown while taking photos at waterfall

A group of 40 girls from a madrasa in Mali Galli had gone on a picnic to the falls, about 3 km from Handignur in Belagavi

  • Nov 26 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 04:36 ist
Family members of girls in front of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital. Credit: DH Photo

Four girls from Belagavi drowned while taking photos at Kitwad waterfall in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Saturday.

A group of 40 girls from a madrasa in Mali Galli had gone on a picnic to the falls, about 3 km from Handignur in Belagavi.

While taking pictures, five girls slipped and fell into the water. Four of them were declared brought dead at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital. The condition of the fifth is said to be serious.

The deceased were identified as Ruksar Yusuf Bisti, Tasmiya Ashpak Bisti, Kudusiya Patel and Asmiya Mujawar. All were aged between 17 and 20 years. 

It is yet to be confirmed whether they fell into the water while trying to save each other.

Chandgad police have registered a case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi said parents should ensure children's safety during picnics and outdoor visits. 

As the incident took place in Maharashtra, cops said they will hold talks with Kolhapur police regarding the safety measures at the waterfalls bordering the state.

Belagavi
Kolhapur
Accident
drowned

