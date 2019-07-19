4 killed in LPG tanker-car collision in Mangaluru

4 killed in LPG tanker-car collision in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DH News Service, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 19 2019, 15:26pm ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 15:26pm ist
Car was bound to Mangaluru from Dharmasthala and Tanker was travelling from Mangaluru. DH photo

Four persons were killed in a ghastly accident between LPG tanker and an SUV Tavera, at Brahmarakootlu on NH 75 on Friday.

Car was bound to Mangaluru from Dharmasthala and Tanker was travelling from Mangaluru. The names of the deceased are Govinda, Padmavathi, Nagaraj and Ganesh.

There were 11 persons hailing from the same family in Bhatkal were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Mangaluru.

Traffic on the highway was affected following the accident

Car accident
LPG Tanker
Comments (+)
 