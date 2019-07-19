4 of Bhatkal family killed in head-on collision

Four of a family, including a newly married man, were killed, and seven others suffered grievous injuries after an SUV they were traveling in collided with an LPG tanker near Brahmarakootlu toll gate on National Highway 75, on Friday.

The deceased are Govinda (59), Padmavathi (55), Nagaraj (23) and Ganesh (30), a newly married man. His wife Yamuna (25), Shivananda (40), Jyothi (30) and Yashwin (2) have sustained serious injuries in the mishap. According to the police, their condition is said to be critical.

Three others - Akshay (22), Ganesh (19) and Varsha (1) - have suffered minor injuries. All the injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.

The accident took place when a family of 11 persons from Bhatkal were returning home after visiting

Dharmasthala. The driver failed to notice one-way road near toll gate and rammed into the Bengaluru-bound LPG tanker.

The impact of the collision was such that the SUV has been completely mangled. Locals pulled the victims out of the mangled vehicle and rushed them to the hospital. It was said that the family had been to Kollur, Sringeri, Horandu temples on Thursday and stayed at Dharmasthala. They had planned to visit Pilikula Nisargadhama before leaving for Bhatkal.