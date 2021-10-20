4 of Vijayapura family among 5 killed in accident

4 of Vijayapura family among 5 killed in accident

The Vijayapura Rural police have registered a case

DHNS
DHNS, Kolhar,
  • Oct 20 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 05:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four members of a Vijayapura family were killed after a car they were travelling by rammed into a stationary lorry at Honaganahalli in Babaleshwar taluk on Wednesday morning.

Deceased are: Manjunath Mundewadi (42), a teacher, his wife Savithri (37) and their daughters Aaradhya (8) and Ayukta, residents of Saipark in Vijayapura. Lorry driver Thahir Pathan (33), a native of Beed district in Maharashtra, was also killed in the accident.

Another child of Manjunath-Savitri couple Ashok has been admitted to a private hospital in the city with grievous injuries.

The accident occurred when the Mundewadi family was returning home from Goa.

The Vijayapura Rural police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vijayapura
Accident
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

Rahul seeks 'return to ideology’, but will Cong follow?

Rahul seeks 'return to ideology’, but will Cong follow?

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 