4 of Vijayapura family among 5 killed in accident

Four members of a Vijayapura family were killed after a car they were travelling by rammed into a stationary lorry at Honaganahalli in Babaleshwar taluk on Wednesday morning.
Deceased are: Manjunath Mundewadi (42), a teacher, his wife Savithri (37) and their daughters Aaradhya (8) and Ayukta, residents of Saipark in Vijayapura. Lorry driver Thahir Pathan (33), a native of Beed district in Maharashtra, was also killed in the accident.
Another child of Manjunath-Savitri couple Ashok has been admitted to a private hospital in the city with grievous injuries.
The accident occurred when the Mundewadi family was returning home from Goa.
The Vijayapura Rural police have registered a case.
