4 tourists rescued from drowning in Udupi

The lifeguards at Malpe beach in Udupi district rescued four tourists from drowning.
The tourists are Anil Kumar (21), Abbas Ali (19) and Anil Kumar (21), all from Kalaburagi and Nithin (18) from Mandya.
One of the lifeguards said that the waves are rough during monsoon. In spite of the directions of the lifeguards not to venture into the water, many tourists continue to venture into the water, he added.
