40 days after floods, Central team visits Belagavi to assess damage

An inter-ministerial flood assessment team, led by Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Sushil Pal, arrived in Belagavi on Sunday to assess the damage, 40 days after the region suffered a flood havoc.

The team, comprising D K Manoharan, director, Agriculture Ministry; Shubham Garg, assistant director, Ministry of Power; Manoj Arya, commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, visited three affected areas in Khanapur, all under 30 minutes. The team, however, didn’t meet the flood-affected villagers or farmers. It only recorded the information provided by the district officials.

The team inspected a flood-ravaged bridge across Malaprabha river in Marutinagar, the deluge-hit police training school and a poultry farm where over 4,000 chicks perished in rain and

floods.

Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath briefed the team of the damage caused by the floods and heavy showers in Khanapur taluk in July.

The Central team later in the day took stock of the crop loss and damage to civic infrastructure in Hukkeri taluk.

Speaking to reporters, Sushil Paul said, “Floods have caused extensive damage to crops, road infrastructure in the district. Three teams have inspected the affected places. After a meeting with the chief minister, we will submit a comprehensive report to the Centre in 10 days. We will recommend the Centre to release the compensation as per the NDRF guidelines.”

Another inter-ministerial team, led by J Guruprasad, superintending engineer, Ministry of Jalshakti, visited the flood-affected places in Dharwad district, including Alnavar.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told the Central team that the district had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 500 crore in July floods.