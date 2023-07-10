400 vet doctors to be appointed by Dec, says Karnataka minister

Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh informed the Assembly on Monday that the government would appoint 200 veterinary inspectors in two months and 400 doctors by December to meet healthcare needs of animals.

““We are aware that there is a shortage of inspectors and doctors. In two months, we will get 200 inspectors. By December, we’ll have 400 doctors,” Venkatesh said responding to a question by Byndoor BJP MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole.

Venkatesh pointed out that the ratio fixed is one doctor for 500 animals.

Speaker U T Khader said shortage of veterinary doctors is a statewide problem and asked government to address it. “Even animals have the right to life,” he said.