41.39% students clear SSLC supplementary exams

41.39% students clear SSLC supplementary exams

The provisional marks cards can be downloaded from kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 04:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The pass percentage of SSLC students in the supplementary exams this year has increased by 4.55 points compared to the previous year.

This time, 41.39 per cent students have cleared the exams as against 39.59 per cent last year.

The results of the SSLC supplementary exams were announced on Friday. Of the total 1,11,781 candidates who appeared, 46,270 managed to pass the exams. The results are available on karresults.nic.in

The provisional marks cards can be downloaded from kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The students can get a printout of the same and use it for pre-university admissions.

For the first time, the government had allowed students who were not allowed to write the main exams due to attendance shortage to appear for supplementary exams this year. Of the 2,020 such students, 108 got promoted.

The examination was held between June 12 and 19 at the 458 exam centres across the state. Girls fared better compared to boys. While 45.67 per cent girls passed, this figure was 38.95 per cent for boys.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
SSLC exams

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 