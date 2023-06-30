41.39% students clear SSLC supplementary exams

The pass percentage of SSLC students in the supplementary exams this year has increased by 4.55 points compared to the previous year.

This time, 41.39 per cent students have cleared the exams as against 39.59 per cent last year.

The results of the SSLC supplementary exams were announced on Friday. Of the total 1,11,781 candidates who appeared, 46,270 managed to pass the exams. The results are available on karresults.nic.in

The provisional marks cards can be downloaded from kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The students can get a printout of the same and use it for pre-university admissions.

For the first time, the government had allowed students who were not allowed to write the main exams due to attendance shortage to appear for supplementary exams this year. Of the 2,020 such students, 108 got promoted.

The examination was held between June 12 and 19 at the 458 exam centres across the state. Girls fared better compared to boys. While 45.67 per cent girls passed, this figure was 38.95 per cent for boys.