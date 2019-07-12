42.47% students pass in SSLC repeat exam

The results of SSLC supplementary examinations 2019 have been announced and 42.47% of the 1.92 lakh candidates appeared have cleared the exams.

Compared to previous year, results have seen a bit improvement this year. During 2018 supplementary exams the total pass percentage was 40.69. The results wil be available on www.kseeb.ka.nic.in and will be displayed at schools on Saturday.

In the supplementary examination, a candidate has secured 584 out of 625 marks and had emerged topper for state. Compared to government and aided schools, students from unaided private schools have fared better this year with 44.96% clearing the exams. The pass percentage in government and aided schools is 40.95 % and 42.27 % respectively.

With 47.67% pass, girls have outperformed boys in the supplementary examination. Only 39.53% of the boys have cleared the examination. Rural students have fared better compared to students from urban areas. Total pass percentage of students from rural areas is 43.34%, while that of urban parts have bagged 41.63% passes.

However, a medium-wise analysis reveals that students in Urdu medium have secured the highest passes with 55.86% of them clearing the examination. The pass percentage for the other medium is as follows : Kannada (40.99 %), English (43.96 %), Marathi (44.07 %), Telugu (41.59 %),

Tamil (24.07 %) and Hindi (41.10 %). The students who wish to get photocopies of their answer scripts should apply before July 19. After getting photo copies of the answer scripts, students can apply for revaluation before July 24th.

From this year board has stopped receiving physical applications for revaluation or re-totalling. Candidates must submit online applications through www.kseeb.kar.nic.in