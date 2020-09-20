43 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

Kodagu district has recorded 43 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,237, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Some of the infected are - three women, 38-year-old, 23-year-old and a 19-year-old from Cheriyaparambu in Napoklu; a 48-year-old woman from Basaveshwara Layout and a 29-year-old man from convent junction in Madikeri.

A total of 1,812 people recovered and have also been discharged from hospitals and Covid care centres. The district has 395 active cases.