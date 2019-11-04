43-km fence in Chamarajanagar forests to curb conflict

In a bid to curb man-animal conflict, the Forest department has decided to instal a 43-kilometre rail track fence in three wildlife sanctuaries in the district. The fence will be erected at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Bandipur and Cauvery wildlife sanctuaries, to check man-elephant conflicts.

This move follows the state government’s decision to fence 517 km in various forests with rail tracks. The government has already released Rs 100 crore for fencing 118 km. The work will commence by November-end.

The man-elephant conflict is high in MM Hills and Cauvery Wildlife sanctuaries. The Forest department has identified sensitive areas for fencing. In Bandipur Reserve, which spreads over Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, the department has decided to fence 15 km.

“Rail fence will be erected at Kundakere Range, Gopalaswamy Betta, Madduru, Gundlupet and Omkara Forest Range,” said Director, Bandipur Project Tiger, T Balachandra.

“A total of 15 km fence will be erected at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. In the first phase, 10.59 km will be covered and the tender process for the same has been completed. Rail fence will be laid for 15-20 km in Sangama Wildlife Range as the man-animal conflict is high there,” said Cauvery Wildlife Deputy Conservator of Forests S Ramesh.

“The authorities of Biligiriranganatha Swamy Temple Wildlife Sanctuary (BRT) have decided to repair the existing elephant proof trenches. The trenches are filled with mud due to rains,” said BRT Chief Conservator of Forests P Shankar.