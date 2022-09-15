47,000 teacher posts vacant: Nagesh

North Karnataka lawmakers rued that most of the vacancies were in their districts, especially in Kalyana Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 02:56 ist

Karnataka has 47,000 teacher posts vacant in state-run schools and the government is making do with guest faculty, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told the Assembly on Thursday.

"We have deployed 27,000 guest teachers. We have made sure that there are subject teachers. We are in the process of recruiting 15,000 graduate teachers (for Classes 6-8). If we fall short, we will conduct another teacher eligibility test (TET) on November 6," Nagesh said.

North Karnataka lawmakers rued that most of the vacancies were in their districts, especially in Kalyana Karnataka. 

