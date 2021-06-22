4,755 students in Karnataka get seats under RTE in first round

As many as 4,755 students were allotted seats under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22, in the first round of seat allotment on Tuesday. The selections were made on online draw of lots.

The Department of Public Instructions had received 11,531 applications for 14,036 seats available under the RTE quota in 2,338 schools across the state. The students who have been allotted seats should report to the schools between June 25 and July 9, a press release from the department said.

The department has instructed the schools not to demand any other documents or re-verify the documents submitted by parents during admissions, and also to consider the Aadhaar number, only to identify the child.

At least 9,281 seats which have been left unfilled in the first round, will be considered for the second round.