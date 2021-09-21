476 instances of satellite phone usage in Karnataka: Araga Jnanendra

A total of 476 instances of satellite phones being used in the state’s coastal region have been reported since last year, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Assembly.

He was replying to a Zero Hour question raised by former Congress minister UT Khader. "After the 2011 Mumbai terror attacks, the usage of satellite phones is prohibited on Indian waters by the Directorate General of Shipping. There were 256 instances of satellite phone usage in 2020 and 220 so far this year in the coastal region," Jnanendra said.

"Our police are coordinating with agencies, such as RAW. Our police are behind this. For now, there's no reason to worry," he added.

Report on state anthem soon

The state government has constituted an expert committee to give a final shape to the rendition and duration of the state anthem (Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujathe), Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar told the Assembly.

"The committee has held its first meeting and will submit a report soon. Before Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), we will state the decision," Kumar said.

Literary circles have frowned upon the lack of uniformity on the various renditions of the state anthem penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. The duration of the song, which is a must in all official events, ranges from 4-5 minutes and going up to nine minutes.

Black Fungus: Minister admits tablet shortage

Health Minister K Sudhakar informed the Assembly that the state has seen 3,900 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis so far. He even admitted that there is a shortage of posaconazole tablets in Bidar.

"An indent will be sent," he said, amid strong objections raised by Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre. The minister specified that there was no shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin. To another question by Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal on dengue, Sudhakar said 20% of beds in state-run hospitals are reserved for children.

"We see cough, cold and fever in the August-September period," he said.

Make Aadhaar must in pvt sector: Panel

The Legislature Committee on Subordinate Legislation has recommended the government to make the Aadhaar card compulsory in the private sector to bring more people under the tax net.

In its report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, the committee said making the Aadhaar card compulsory in the private sector will help the government get 50% more in taxes.

The Committee also recommended deployment of KSISF security personnel at Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, M S Buildings, Mysuru Palace and other such locations.

