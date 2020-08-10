48 new cases in Chamarajanagar

The district reported two deaths and 48 new cases on Sunday.

Both the deceased were also suffering from other co-morbidities, other than testing positive for Covid-19, according to sources. The total positive cases are 1,151. There are 357 active cases. Fifteen patients are in the intensive care unit.

A 55-year-old woman from Chamarajnagar taluk and a man aged 48 years of the city, are the deceased. But the district administration has listed them as non-Covid-19 deaths.

With this, the district has reported 14 deaths due to Covid-19. In all, 72 people were discharged after recovery on Sunday, In all, 773 people have been discharged.

Out of 48 new cases, 18 are from Chamarajnagar taluk, 16 from Kollegal, 12 from Gundlupet, two from Yalandur.