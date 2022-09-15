486 new Covid cases, one death in Karnataka

486 new Covid cases, one death in Karnataka

One death was reported from Koppal

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 05:34 ist

The state recorded 486 new Covid-19 cases on September 13 taking the state's active caseload to 3,624, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Wednesday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 2.04 per cent. Of the 486 cases, 261 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Koppal. With this, the state's total number of Covid deaths is now 40,226.

A total of 23,722 tests were conducted on the day.  As many as 625 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,15,812.
 
 
 

