The police arrested two persons and seized 49.150 kg ganja being transported in a lorry near Brahmavar Krishi Vigyan Kendra cross in the Udupi district. The arrested are Kurathapandi and Vanuvaldar.

Ganja was being transported in a lorry bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh. The value of the seized ganja is 14.75 lakh. Along with lorry, the police have seized two mobile phones. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.