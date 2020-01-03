4L visitors expected to visit Chitra Santhe on Jan 5

The 17th annual Chitra Santhe, hosted by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), will be held on January 5.

The fair, which will be held on Kumara Krupa Road and on the premises of Chitrakala Parishath, is expected to attract four lakh visitors.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chitrakala Parishath president B L Shankar said that as many as 20,000 pieces of art works will be on display and as many as 1,500

artists will be taking part in the fair.

Dedicated to farmers

This time, Chitra Santhe is dedicated to the farmers. There will be an exhibition portraying ‘Gram Swaraj’, he said.

This apart, art works of most prominent artists of the country will also be a part of the exhibition.

‘Chitrakala Samman’

The awardees for the annual ‘Chitrakala Sanman’ have also been chosen, Shankar said.

H K Kejriwal award will be presented to H N Suresh, M Ramamurthy award will be given away to S Krishnappa while D Devraj Urs and Y Subramanyaraju awards will be presented to Ganesh Somayaji and Vijaya Hagaragundagi respectively.

The awards constitute a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Prof M S Nanjunda Rao award will be conferred on senior artist R B Bhaskaran.

This award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The awards will be given away on January 4 at the Chitrakala Parishath, Shankar added.