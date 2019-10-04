5 farmers, including couple killed in lightning strikes

In a heightened thunderstorm activity across the state, five farmers, including a couple, were killed due to lightning strikes on Friday.

A couple was struck dead by lightning while clearing weed at a field at Sompalli in Sedam taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Friday.

Deceased have been identified as Khaza Miyan (35) and his wife Parjana (28), residents of Kontanapalli. Four others - Sharadamma, Parvathamma, Yellappa and Anandappa - have sustained burns in the incident. They are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. Condition of two is said to be critical.

Two women of a family were killed in a lightning strike at Kiratageri in Gadag taluk on Thursday evening. The incident occurred when the victims - Drakshayani Thotageri (35) and Vijayalakshmi Thotageri (28) - were taking shelter under a tamarind tree.

A 30-year-old farmer from Siddammanahalli in Kurugodu taluk of Ballari district died of a lightning strike on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when Shivakumar was working at his field. The Kuditini police have registered a case of unnatural death.