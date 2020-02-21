5 killed as car crashes into tree

Shahapur (Yadgir district): Five people were killed and a man was injured when a speeding car collided with a Neem tree when its driver lost control over the vehicle near Gundapura Cross on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sharanabasava Shanmukhappa Angadi (32), Sharanu Omkarappa Gowda Kudlugi (21) of Naganur in Surpur taluk, Vishwaradhya Basayya (25) and Tirupati Hanumantha (28) of Gowdagera village. Also, Bylappa Sahebareddy Gowdagera (30), who was sent for treatment to Kalaburagi, died as the treatment

failed.

Mallappa Basappa Gowdageri, who was injured in the incident, is being treated at a hospital in Kalaburagi.According to the police, the incident occurred when they were returning to their village after their work.