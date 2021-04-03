50% cap in cinema halls in Karnataka from April 7

Bowing to the pressure of filmmakers and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), the state government on Saturday issued an order making the guideline of permitting a maximum of 50% occupancy in cinema halls effective from April 7.

Following tweets by actors Pueenth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Yash, Sudeep and Rakshit Shetty, a warning by Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans and submission of a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by the KFCC, an order was issued to enforce the guideline from April 7.

In the order, P Ravikumar, chief secretary and chairperson, State Executive Committee, SDMA, stated that the decision was taken to enforce the guideline from April 7 in the wake of a request by KFCC that the online bookings had been made because of the non-receipt of the advance notice.

“The KFCC is thankful to the chief minister as he quickly responded to our demand. It helps the industry,” KFCC president Jairaj told DH.

“We thank the CM, the State government and fans for the government’s support,” Puneeth Rajkumar said.

During a meeting with Yediyurappa earlier in the day, Jairaj had stated that more than Rs 40 crore had been invested on Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer ‘Yuvarathnaa’ released on April 1. The exhibitors and producers would not be able to recover losses due to the norm, he said.

He had told the CM that the new releases would have to be stalled had the government informed its decision in advance. The films released recently had been running successfully and the restriction would impact the producers. It would be difficult to refund for tickets that had already been booked, he said.

Yediyurappa had expressed helplessness on the ground that the government was compelled to introduce the guideline due to instructions from the Centre suddenly. He had assured that he would scrap the guideline if the fresh cases of Covid-19 decreased in the state.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans had staged a protest in front of the KFCC and had even threatened to protest in front of the CM’s residence if the norm was not scrapped.

The new guideline is applicable to about 220 theatres in eight districts where fresh Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

According to K V Chandrashekhar, Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association, the online booking was halted on Friday itself.