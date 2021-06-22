500 MT liquid oxygen reserved for medical care: Shettar

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubbali,
  • Jun 22 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 14:21 ist

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday stated that 500 MT of liquid oxygen has been reserved for medical purposes, mainly to treat Covid-19 patients in the State, while the remaining volume of oxygen is being allotted to industries.

"With less Covid cases, demand for liquid medical oxygen has also come down by over 50 per cent compared to the previous month. Deputy commissioners are given the power to allocate liquid oxygen to industries in respective districts. Industrialists have not complained about shortage of oxygen at present," he said.

New industries

Shettar said proposals to set up new industries in Dharwad district were approved despite the Covid-19 situation.

Construction works to set up a consumer durables and appliances cluster by Aequs SEZ Pvt Ltd on 358 acres of land near Dharwad would begin in a month. Work has already begun to develop a packaging material industry by UFlex Limited on 50 acres of land. 159 acres of land has also been provided for an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant of Rajesh Exports, he explained.

These plants would also promote several ancillary units, and bring investments of over Rs 25,000 crore in a few years. A proposal to set up an FMCG cluster in Dharwad district has also been submitted before the Finance Department, he added.

Shettar also lamented that Infosys was not ready to start operations from Hubballi immediately as its clients and employees were more Bengaluru-centric. "But, we are pursuing," he said.

