500 SSLC toppers get empowerment training

The fourth edition of ‘Chetana’, the girl empowerment skill training programme launched by the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, was inaugurated on Infosys campus on Wednesday.

Every year, 500 SSLC toppers from government high schools in the state are selected for a week-long residential camp on the Infosys campus to empower them with soft skills, technology interface and overall personality development.

The initiative is driven by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) in association with Samsung and Infosys.

Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary of the government department, said, “This initiative is part of the government’s move to empower women and tap young minds. The idea is to instil in them the confidence and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the state. Once the students complete this camp, they will be titled Chetana Scholars.”

Various activities are planned during the camp like training sessions to use the tab, exposure to state-of-the-art facility at Infosys and other industry campuses in Mangaluru. The activities include team building exercises, design thinking workshops and interaction session with leaders from various domains like science, technology, arts and medicine.