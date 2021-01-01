5,068 passengers have come to Karnataka from UK since November 25

As many as 5,068 passengers have arrived from the UK since November 25 in Karnataka.

Out of those passengers, 4,238 returned from the UK after December 9 and about 810 passengers reside in states other than Karnataka. They disembarked in Karnataka and headed over to their home states.

"We have intimated these states about these passengers," said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Seventy-five passengers are still untraceable, Seventy of those passengers reside in BBMP limits, while five passengers reside in other districts.

33 passengers have tested Covid-19 positive so far. In all, 38 have tested positive for coronavirus including five primary contacts.