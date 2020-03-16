53 under observation for coronavirus in Mysuru

A total of 53 persons in the district are under surveillance and 54 persons have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine. No positive case of Covid-19 is reported in Mysuru district.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar in a press conference, here, said, “As many as 107 persons were observed till date. While 51 persons are on home quarantine, two persons are isolated in a hospital.”

The authorities had collected samples of eight persons and seven of them have tested negative. The report of a sample is yet to be received, he said.

‘Declare travel history’

The DC urged the persons, who have arrived from foreign countries since February, to self declare their travel history. “Initially, we were focusing on people coming from affected nations. Now, we request the people who have reached Mysuru since February to self declare their travel history,” he said.

The DC urged accommodation facilities such as hotels, resorts and homestays to share the details of foreign tourists or Indians who have travelled from foreign countries and other places in the country.

Many people have come for yoga, sight-seeing or personal work to Mysuru. Many foreign tourists and Indians from abroad might have arrived in Mysuru by other modes of travel and would have thus, missed screening. The authorities of accommodation facilities must share the details of their guests, who are in the city since February. The authorities of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will go door-to-door, to collect details and travel history of the people, he said.

The DC said, tourists staying in Mysuru since February will be screened. He asked the people who arrived in the city in Mysuru in last the 14 days to cooperate for home quarantine, wherever they are put up. “If any fail to cooperate with the authorities, action will be taken. Home or hospital isolation is not arrest. Testing is not torture,” the DC said.

The DC said, there are 10 screening teams in the district. The team members will screen the suspected. However, test for Covid-19 will not be performed unless speculations and symptoms.

The test will be done only in KR Hospital and no private hospital or clinic is allowed to conduct the test.

Proposal for ventilators

The authorities of Health department has submitted a proposal for five new ventilators. The district lacks ventilators. KR Hospital caters to the needs of the people from Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu district and thus, ventilator facility is much needed. The DC said that isolation wards are established at taluk hospitals in the district.