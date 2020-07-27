5,324 fresh infections take K’taka tally past 1 lakh-mark

As many as 5,324 fresh infections on Monday took Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally past 1 lakh-mark. As on July 27, the state’s case count has reached 1,01,465. Of which 61,819 are active cases.

However, Bengaluru Urban’s new Covid-19 infections dropped below 2000-mark on Monday. The state capital reported 1,470 cases as its tally went up to 46,923. The city has 33,816 active carriers of the virus.

Meanwhile two virus-hit districts of Kalyana Karnataka - Ballari and Kalaburgai - continued their worrying trend of rising Covid-19 cases. While Ballari district saw its highest single-day spike of 840 infections, Kalaburagi recorded a new high with 631 cases.

The Monday also saw 10 more districts report Covid cases in three digits with Mysuru (296) and Udupi (225) going past 200-mark. The remaining 17 districts recorded infections in two figures.

The state registered 75 more Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours with Bengaluru Urban alone accounting for 26 of them. The death toll in the state, as on July 27, stands at 1953.

Amid the gloomy Covid statistics, there’s something to cheer for. The state saw a total of 1,847 discharges on Monday.

So far, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been carries out in the state. The testing tally has gone past 12 lakh-mark (12,05,051 so far).

Guidelines for festival season

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad, on Monday said that the impending season of festivals posed a high risk to Bengalureans.

In a press release, Manjunath Prasad said, “Covid disease is now spreading very rapidly in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. The festival season is starting with Varamahalakshmi festival on July 31, followed by Bakrid, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Gowri Ganesha, Muharram and Onam. This festival season poses significant risk of virus transmission.”

He urged the public not to visit temples, mosques, and other religious places of worship, even if they are allowed to open. “Please do not visit your relatives, friends and neighbours for any reason. Please restrict your celebrations to pujas at your home with homemade sweets and no outside food, and no people visiting,” Prasad

said.