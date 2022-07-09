541 private PU colleges in state have zero admissions

As many as 541 private pre-university colleges in the state have seen zero admissions for three consecutive years.

According to norms, colleges that do not see any admissions for three consecutive years have to be closed. However, considering requests by some colleges and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of PU Education has decided to give them an opportunity to seek admissions for the 2022-23 academic year.

Speaking to DH, PU education director Ramachandran R said the relaxation will apply to the current academic year only.

This year, too, the colleges have to admit a minimum of 40 students. "These colleges have been asked to submit reconsideration applications. We will verify their infrastructure and teaching staff and grant permission for the current academic year. The colleges must ensure that they admit a minimum of 40 students," the director said.

Bengaluru South has 93 such colleges, whereas Bengaluru North has 61.

According to officials, low quality of education and lack of infrastructure are the main reasons for colleges failing to attract students. "The fee charged at private colleges is higher. This also plays a major role in students preferring government and aided colleges," an official said.