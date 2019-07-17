55 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal

As many as 55 children of Channabasaiahnahatti Primary School near here took ill after eating mid-day meal on Wednesday.

The mid-day meal was served to more than 150 children at the school at 12.40 pm. Soon, a teacher asked the students to stop eating after she found a lizard in one of the plates.

A while later, several students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and uneasiness. Teachers, with the help of the villagers, rushed the students to the community health centre.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Premsudha and staff rushed to the village and rushed the children to the hospital after administering first aid.

Eight children, who complained of breathing problems, have been shifted to the district hospital.

District Health Officer Dr Palaksh told DH, "Parents need not worry as children are doing good. Measures have been taken to ensure two doctors, 12 paramedics and six ambulances available at night."