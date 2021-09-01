580 litre diesel stolen from vehicles of BSY's kin

Over 580 litre diesel worth Rs 55,582 was reportedly stolen from four buses belonging to PES Institute of Technology & Management parked near Mythri apartment on Sominakoppa road in Shivamogga on Tuesday night.

The buses, owned by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's family members, were parked by drivers on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light when the drivers returned to their duty the next morning.

They saw caps of the tanks were left open.

Vinobnagar police registered a case.