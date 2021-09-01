580 litre diesel stolen from vehicles of BSY's kin

Over 580 litre diesel worth Rs 55,582 was reportedly stolen from four buses belonging to PES Institute of Technology & Management parked near Mythri apartment on Sominakoppa road in Shivamogga on Tuesday night.
The buses, owned by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's family members, were parked by drivers on Tuesday night.
The incident came to light when the drivers returned to their duty the next morning.
They saw caps of the tanks were left open.
Vinobnagar police registered a case.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero
Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad
Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced
Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life
Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam