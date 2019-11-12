6 injured as battery operated vehicle topples in Hampi

Hosapete (Ballari dist), dhns: Six people, including five tourists, sustained injuries after a battery-operated vehicle toppled near Vijaya Vitthala Temple at UNESCO World Heritage Site Hampi on Tuesday.

The tourists hail from R S Kondapur village, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. They are being treated at a local government hospital. The vehicle operator was also injured in the accident, according to the police. The accident occurred when they were returning after visiting the temple.

“The operator lost control over the vehicle as it hit a bund on a roadside and toppled,” Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority commissioner P N Lokesh told DH.