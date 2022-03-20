6 killed as bus topples near Pavagada

Six people were killed after a private bus turned turtle near Palavalli Katte in Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru district on Saturday.

According to sources, the bus, on its way from YN Hoskote to Pavagada, was being driven rashly and passengers, mostly students, had even asked him to slow down. The driver lost control over the vehicle on a curve near Palavalli as a result of which the bus toppled on its left. Most of the passengers travelling on the top of the bus were thrown into a ditch and some were stuck in thorny bushes. Those standing near the door were crushed under the bus.

The deceased have been identified as Amulya (16) and her younger sister Harshita, Ajith (28), Kalyan Kumar and Shanawaz both aged (18) and Dadavali (17). More than 20 passengers who sustained grievous injuries were shifted to hospitals in Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Rash driving is said to have caused the accident.

The bus was crowded since there were no trips since morning and government buses don't halt at the villages.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu said Rs 5 lakh will be given to families of the deceased while injured passengers will be paid Rs 50,000. He met the injured at Pavagada hospital.

Marappa, a resident of YN Hoskote, who was injured in the accident, said the driver was even speaking over mobile phone and driving. He said there were around 80 passengers in the bus and many students were travelling on the bus top.

"Government buses do not operate no this route regularly. One bus arrives at an interval of two-three hours. Therefore, students are compelled to travel by crowded buses," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos