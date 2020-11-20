6 staff from 3 Belagavi colleges test Covid-19 positive

6 staff members from 3 colleges in Belagavi test positive for Covid-19

Degree colleges reopened for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from November 17 after a gap of eight months

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Nov 20 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 11:17 ist
Results of the tests began to arrive from Friday and six staff members from three colleges in the city have tested Covid-19 positive. Credit: DH Photo/ Janardhan B K

Six staff members from three degree colleges in Belagavi have tested positive for Covid-19 during the tests conducted by Health Department.

Degree colleges reopened for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from November 17 after a gap of eight months. This led the Health Department to conduct Covid-19 tests for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Results of the tests began to arrive from Friday and six staff members from three colleges in the city have tested Covid-19 positive.

Belagavi Taluk Health Officer Dr Sanjay Dummagol told DH that swab samples of 2,027 staff from different colleges were collected that includes 651 samples on Tuesday, 656 samples on Wednesday and 699 samples on Thursday. Reports began arriving from Friday and six staff members have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports of 250 samples were received by Friday, he added.

He said swab samples of students appearing for offline classes will be collected in colleges from Saturday.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The power to say ‘no’ makes careers: Sushant Singh

The power to say ‘no’ makes careers: Sushant Singh

DH Toon | Cows over people?

DH Toon | Cows over people?

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Did burning fossil fuels evade a massive extinction?

Did burning fossil fuels evade a massive extinction?

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

 