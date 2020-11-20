6 staff members from 3 colleges in Belagavi test positive for Covid-19

Six staff members from three degree colleges in Belagavi have tested positive for Covid-19 during the tests conducted by Health Department.

Degree colleges reopened for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from November 17 after a gap of eight months. This led the Health Department to conduct Covid-19 tests for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Results of the tests began to arrive from Friday and six staff members from three colleges in the city have tested Covid-19 positive.

Belagavi Taluk Health Officer Dr Sanjay Dummagol told DH that swab samples of 2,027 staff from different colleges were collected that includes 651 samples on Tuesday, 656 samples on Wednesday and 699 samples on Thursday. Reports began arriving from Friday and six staff members have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports of 250 samples were received by Friday, he added.

He said swab samples of students appearing for offline classes will be collected in colleges from Saturday.