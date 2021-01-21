674 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  • Jan 21 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 03:32 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Karnataka on Thursday reported 674 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the infection count to 9,34,252, and the toll to 12,187.

The day also saw 815 patients getting discharged after recovery. The number of recoveries has reached 9,14,492. As on January 21, the state has 7,554 active carriers of the virus. Bengaluru Urban saw 371 new infections and one death.

A total of 1,63,06608 samples have been tested so far, out of which 88,855 were tested on Thursday alone. Till date, 50 UK returnees have been found to be Covid-19 positive. Twenty six of their primary contacts have also tested positive. Fourteen have tested positive for the UK strain so far.

 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

