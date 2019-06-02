7 Goa-bound Maharashtra youths die in Belagavi accident

Seven youths were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck, following a tyre burst, on National Highway 4 near Srinagar on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased are: Nandu Pawar, Amol Navi, Suresh Kaneri, Amol Chouri and Mahesh Chouri were killed on the spot while Gopinath and Ravindra died at a private hospital in Belagavi a while later. The victims, in the age-group of 25 to 35 years, were residents of Devagiri in Aurangabad of Maharashtra.

The victims were heading to Goa after visiting Kolhapur. The accident occurred after the driver of the speeding Mahindra TUV lost control following the tyre burst. The car jumped the median and collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction.

The accident affected traffic movement on the NH stretch for a while. Highway patrol police cleared the mangled remains of the car and truck to clear the busy stretch for traffic.

Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar, DCP Yashodha Vontagudi, ACP N V Baramani and staff visited the spot.

Belagavi North police have registered a case.

Two riders killed

In another accident between a bike and a Tempo at Ternamakki near Murdeshwara, Bhatkal taluk, two riders were killed while another sustained grievous injury, reports DHNS from Bhatkal.

Ganesh Naik (40) and Krishna Naik (60), both natives of Shirali Alvekodi in the taluk, died on the spot. Injured Krishna Bhyra Naik (35) has been shifted to Manipal Hospital.

A Murdeshwar-bound tempo crashed into their bike when the victims were riding home in a bike after attending a wedding function at Bastimakki.