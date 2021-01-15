708 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday reported 708 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of virus infection cases to 9,30,668 and the death toll to 12,158.

The day also saw 643 patients getting discharged after recovery. The number of recoveries has reached 9,09,701. As on January 15, the state had 8,790 active carriers of the virus.

Bengaluru Urban district saw 399 new infection cases and two deaths. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 27 cases each, followed by Tumakuru with 29 and Kalaburagi with 24 cases.

A total of 1,57,89,978 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,849 were tested on Friday alone. Till date, 47 UK returnees have been found to be Covid positive. Twenty-six of their primary contacts have also tested positive. Fourteen persons have tested positive for the UK strain so far.