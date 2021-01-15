708 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday reported 708 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of virus infection cases to 9,30,668 and the death toll to 12,158.
The day also saw 643 patients getting discharged after recovery. The number of recoveries has reached 9,09,701. As on January 15, the state had 8,790 active carriers of the virus.
Bengaluru Urban district saw 399 new infection cases and two deaths. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 27 cases each, followed by Tumakuru with 29 and Kalaburagi with 24 cases.
A total of 1,57,89,978 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,849 were tested on Friday alone. Till date, 47 UK returnees have been found to be Covid positive. Twenty-six of their primary contacts have also tested positive. Fourteen persons have tested positive for the UK strain so far.
At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population
Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age
Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests
Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020
How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?
Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror