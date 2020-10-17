7,184 new Covid cases, 71 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 7,184 fresh Covid-19 cases and 71 fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 7,58,574 and the death toll to 10,427.

The day also saw 8,893 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases, 3,371 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Cumulatively, 7,58,574 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 6,37,481 discharges.

Out of 1,10,647 active cases, 940 are in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen of the total deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Mysuru reported 501, Belagavi 298, Tumakuru 281, and Bengaluru Rural and Hassan 220 each.

A total of over 65,62,710 samples have been tested so far. Among them, 1,01,016 samples were tested on Saturday alone, of which 24,174 were rapid antigen tests.