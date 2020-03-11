8 confirmed cases of monkey fever in Siddapur taluk

As many as eight cases of monkey fever (Kyasanur Forest Disease) have been confirmed in the taluk so far, according to Dr Eshwar Ullagaddi, Sirsi Assistant Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the assistant commissioner said, "Two fresh cases of monkey fever have been reported from Tyagali Gram Panchayat limits. Three persons suffering from KFD in the taluk are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital. A person had died of KFD, a few days back, he said and urged the people in the taluk to take the anti-KFD vaccine and visit the hospital if they contract or develop a fever."

All departments have joined hands with the Health department in a campaign to defeat KFD in the taluk. Necessary arrangements have been made to get the KFD-contracted persons treated at Manipal Hospital for free, the assistant commissioner said.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Lakshmikant Naik said, "People have to take three doses of vaccine to prevent contracting the monkey fever. The second dose has to be administered a month after the first dose while the third dose should be taken six months later. A total of 22,000 persons have been administered with KFD vaccine. There is no shortage of vaccines or DMP oil in the taluk," he informed.

For any KFD-related enquiries call: assistant commissioner: 9741523709; taluk office: 08389-230127; tahsildar: 9740647798 and taluk health officer: 9945731994.