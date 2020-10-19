8 family members of Karnataka Dy CM Govind Karjol, including son, test Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said eight members of his family had contracted Covid-19, including his son Dr Gopal Karjol who is on a ventilator for the past 23 days.

In an emotional statement, Karjol pleaded helplessness in being unable to visit the flood-hit Kalaburgi and Bagalkot districts. He is the in-charge minister of these two districts.

Karjol was responding to criticism about his absence in the flood-hit districts. “People will never come to know the grief in the lives of public figures,” he said. Elaborating the health crisis his family faced, he said, apart from his son who was hospitalised and on a ventilator, he and his wife, too, had only recently recovered from Covid. In such a situation, doctors had advised him not to step out unless it was an emergency, he added.

“As the minister in charge, I am monitoring the situation in these districts and I am coordinating with the officials at the district level to flood relief measures,” Karjol said.